The Police Command in Nasarawa State has confirmed the killing of Mr Dennis Onoja, an official of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) by unknown persons in Lafia.

ASP Usman Samaila, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Thursday in Lafia.

Samaila said that the incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday at the deceased residence in Tudun-Kauri axis of Lafia metropolis.

According to him, it was raining at the time of the incident while the victim’s power generating set was on and the noise made it impossible for his neighbours to know what was happening.

He said that one of the neighbours went to charge the battery of his mobile phone in the victim’s apartment when he saw his lifeless body in his room.

The command’s spokesman said the neighbor had knocked on the door repeatedly without any response.

“The neighbour decided to peep through the window and saw the victim in the pool of his blood.

“He alerted the victim’s colleagues who came to the scene and reported the incident to the police,” Samaila said.

The PPRO said there were machete cuts on the victim’s body and obvious signs of struggle in his apartment.

He said that the police, in collaboration with the NDLEA, have commenced investigation with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book.

Samaila said that the remains of the victim have been deposited at the morgue of Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital in Lafia.