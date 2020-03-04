<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Commissioner of Police, Delta State Police Command, Mr Hafiz Muhammed Inuwa, has confirmed the killing of two of his men by unknown gunmen in Delta.

Inuwa, who disclosed this to newsmen in Delta by a text message on Wednesday, however, did not unveil the identity of the slain cops.

Tribune Online had Wednesday, gathered that two mobile policemen attached to Club 316 by Old Ekete Junction in Udu Local Government Area of the state fell to the firepower of the assailants.

The two cops were killed along with a civilian at the popular club at about 12;30 am on Wednesday in the Ekete area of Udu when the gunmen suddenly swooped on them.





It was also gathered that the assailants made away with the rifles belonging to the late policemen after killing them.

Sources said the slain cops had a fierce gun battle with the assailants before they were eventually felled.

Meanwhile, a 48-year-old father of six, Mr Felix Edore, has reportedly ended his own life in the Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State after finding out that his wife of over 16 years was allegedly cheating on him.

The taxi driver, who shuttled between Abraka-Eku and Sapele, ended it all by drinking Sniper last Friday.

He was reportedly rushed to a private clinic in Amukpe area of Sapele, where he eventually gave up the ghost on Saturday in spite of efforts by doctors to save him.