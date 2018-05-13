The police command in Niger on Sunday confirmed the killing of 17-year-old Mahmud Adamu by his elder brother, Nura Adamu; 19, and Hussaini Adamu, his cousin, over alleged missing cell phone.

The command’s Spokesman, ASP Muhammad Abubakar, told newsmen in Minna that the suspects would be arrested and charged to court.

Abubakar added that the deceased was left in a pool of blood after he was severely beating by the suspects who were still at large.

He said that the postmortem conducted on the deceased showed that he died as a result of complications from severe beating.

The spokesman assured that the full wrath of the law would be brought to bear on the culprits.