Unidentified armed men dressed in military camouflage have been reported to have intercepted some commuters on the outskirts of Kaduna along the Kaduna-Zaria expressway.

This was the disclosure of the Kaduna State Police Command on Wednesday

According to a statement issued by the Command’s PPRO Abubakar Sabo and released to newsmen, it revealed that armed gunmen who were in large numbers opened fire indiscriminately at commuters on sighting the escort vehicle of the Emir of Poteskum, Alhaji Umar Bubaram.

The statement from the police further revealed that the gunmen abducted some yet to be identifed persons, taking them to an unknown destination.

The Command noted that on receipt of a distress call from a good Samaritan about the activities of the gunmen, “it immediately mobilized teams of operatives with Armored Personnel Carriers to the scene where some victims of the attack were rescued to safety but sadly, six (6) persons including four aides of the Emir were reported dead while five (5) others sustained varying degree of injuries”.





“Both the dead and injured victims were recovered to the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital for deposition and treatment”, the statement added.

The Kaduna state PPRO in the statement revealed that “the Commissioner of Police, CP Umar M. Muri has directed that more Police operatives be deployed along the axis to reinforce the existing operational units of SARS Anti-Kidnapping and PMF personnel currently on the operation”.

“He equally alerted intelligence gathering units in the area to redouble their efforts to ensure that, the victims are rescued unhurt, and the culprits are brought to book to face justice”, Sabo disclosed.

“The CP also visited both the scene of the incident and the injured persons including the Emir, at the Barau Dikko Specialist Hospital with a view to fortifying security deployment along the axis and to assure the victims of the Police current efforts on the incident”.

The Command assured members of the public that it will ensure the safe rescue of the victims of this ugly incident and therefore, called on the good citizens of the State to continue to support the Command with relevant information that could help the Police to fish out criminals from our midst.