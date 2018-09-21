Borno Police Command on Thursday confirmed the kidnap of a four-year-old son of the Borno State Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Ali Bukar-Dalorin while in Maiduguri Capital School on Wednesday.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Demian Chukwu, made the confirmation at a briefing in Maiduguri.

Chukwu said the toddler was nabbed from school.

The commissioner said the command had launched a full-scale investigation to rescue the child from his abductors’ custody.

He warned politicians against plotting evil against opponents.

Chukwu said: “This is a clarion call to all politicians to always watch their back against their opponents.

“They must be very careful and vigilant. Parents should also monitor their children and report any suspected individuals to the security agents.”