Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command, on Wednesday, confirmed that six persons were kidnapped on the Abuja-Kaduna highway on Monday.

According to the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, no life was lost during the abduction.

He said six persons were kidnapped by suspected kidnappers but was silent on whether the three final-year law students of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, were among those abducted.

The ABU management confirmed that three of their students from the Faculty of Law were abducted along the Abuja-Kaduna highway on Tuesday.

This was revealed in a statement by the Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ismail Shehu of ABU.

But there was confusion as the police said the abduction of the six took place on Monday.

The police revealed that three of the victims had been released and efforts were on to secure the release of the other victims.

He said, “The Command wishes to state that, on the said date – 26th August 2019 at about 1850hrs, armed men in military uniform intercepted some commuters near Masari Village along Kaduna Abuja Expressway; opened fire on the vehicles, in the process kidnapped six persons.

“However, due to the prompt response of the Police and other security agents to the scene, three people were later released by the hoodlums due to intensive combing within the general.

“The rescued persons alongside the abandoned vehicles were recovered to Police Station. Concerted efforts are still being coordinated by the joint teams of Anti-Kidnapping Unit, PMF and the IRT to rescue the remaining three victims and apprehend the perpetrators of the crime.”

The spokesman also reiterated the command’s avowed commitment towards fighting crime and criminality to the barest minimum in the state.