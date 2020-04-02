<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Police in Sokoto on Thursday confirmed the death of 22 villagers in the state following sporadic shooting by suspected bandits in Gangara community.

Police Public Relations Officer, Sokoto Command, ASP Muhammad Sadiq, told newsmen on Thursday that the attack happened on Wednesday.

“On 01/04/2020, information received from Gangara Police Post posits that large number of armed bandits stormed Gangara village at about 1630hrs on motorbikes.

“Upon receipt of information, joint Operation Puff Adder and military patrol teams were drafted to the scene; efforts were made by the bandits to ambush the response team but were unsuccessful, due to strategic response of the team to the laid ambush,” he stated.





He said after a fierce gun duel, the bandits retreated and escaped into the forest with gunshot injuries while one bandit was shot dead.

Sadiq added that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Sani Ka’oje, psc had since directed investigation led by the Deputy Commissioner, State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) into the matter.

“The CP vows to bring perpetrators of this dastardly act to book,” he said.

He commiserates with the families of the deceased, people and Government of Sokoto.

The PPRO solicited stronger community partnership in policing the state.