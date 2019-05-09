<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police in Taraba have confirmed the death of six people following Thursday’s clash between Kona and Fulani groups in Jalingo Local Government Area of the state.

The state command’s spokesperson, DSP David Misal, confirmed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jalingo on Thursday that while several others, who sustained severe injuries were receiving treatment at different health centres in Jalingo, many houses were burnt down during the clash.

Misal explained that the incident followed a misunderstanding between the two groups over farming and grazing land.

He said that the command had deployed its personnel to restore peace in the affected areas.

He further told NAN that houses in Abbare Maikinta and Wuro Malam Nuhu communities were set on fire during the clash.

According to the command’s spokesman, the police are monitoring unfolding events in the area with a view to restoring sustainable peace.

He disclosed that the command had so far arrested five persons in connection with the incident while further investigation into the incident was ongoing.

An eyewitness, Aliyu Mohamed, who is taking refuge in Jalingo, said he had counted at least 15 corpses as he was fleeing his community.

NAN reports that hundreds of displaced persons are currently taking refuge at the secretariat of the Muslim Council in Jalingo, Kona Village, and Malam Ali villages.