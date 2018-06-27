The Police Command in Imo has arrested two suspects in connection with the death of Eze Brendan Ibekwe, the traditional ruler of Mgbe autonomous community in the Orlu Local Government Area of Imo.

The spokesman of the command, Mr Andrew Enwerem, told newsmen on Wednesday in Owerri that Ibekwe was assassinated on June 24 by gunmen in his community while his body was found on the Orlu-Owerri highway.

Enwerem said the Commissioner of Police in Imo, Mr Dasuki Galadanchi, had directed the command’s Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department to take over the matter.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Samuel Ohiri, has expressed his concern over the murder of Ibekwe.

He described the incident as a sacrilege for a traditional ruler to be murdered by gunmen.

Ohiri called for thorough investigation into the matter, saying that the killers must be brought to book.