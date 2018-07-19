The Police on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of a governorship aspirant in Borno State, Grema Terab.

The ex-Chairman of Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), was declared wanted for his role in an alleged murder.

Terab was apprehended on Tuesday by SARS personnel at an event attended by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku addressed a gathering of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters in Borno at the Forshams Hall, Maiduguri.

The operatives were said to have been on his trail for alleged complicity in the killing that occurred while he was hosting a meeting in April.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Damian Chukwu, spoke on the matter at a press briefing held in his office.

He explained that Terab disappeared after the “unauthorised” political meeting at his Maiduguri home.

Chukwu said: “Yes, we have him in custody and he is presently with the CID unit; and if you want to see him you can go there and ask for him, that is if they would allow you to see him.”.

Terab is one of the sons of late Borno philanthropist and former Secretary to the State Government during Ali Modu Sheriff’s tenure, Abba-Gana Terrab.