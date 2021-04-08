



The Oyo State Police Command on Thursday confirmed the abduction of three workers at a quarry site in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

According to the spokesperson of the command, CSP Olugbenga Fadeyi, the police are collaborating with local hunters to ensure the release of the victims.

It was gathered that kidnapped victims work at Megabolex Quarry site, Idi Ayunre area, located along the Ibadan-Ijebu Ode Road, Oluyole local government area, Ibadan.

They were said to have been blocked by the suspected gunmen at about 4:30 pm as they were coming out of the site.

One of the workers, Tope Solomon, who escaped from the kidnappers by the whiskers, reported the incident at Idi Ayunre police station at about 4:50 pm.





According to him, the names of the abducted workers include Ubong Jacob, Amisu Isaac and Wasiu.

He, however, noted that the abducted workers were taken to an unknown destination by their captors.

When contacted, PPRO, Oyo Command, Fadeyi said despite the efforts of the security operatives, the ‘criminal elements’ still go about with their nefarious acts.

Fadeyi said: “Yes. They were abducted on Tuesday. Despite our efforts, these criminals are still going behind to kidnap people.”

“The police are collaborating with local hunters to ensure the release of the victims.”

“Efforts are on to arrest the suspects. We have intensified efforts.”

The abduction is coming less than two weeks after the abduction of three farmers in the same Oluyole Local Government Area.