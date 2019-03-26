<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Kaduna State Police Command on Monday confirmed the abduction of a Christian cleric, Rev. Father John Bako, at Ankuwa village in Kachia Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) late night in Kaduna.

Sabo said that information reaching the command from the Divisional Police Office in Kachia indicated that on Monday at about 0800hrs, armed men had entered the residence of the cleric and took him away to unknown destination.

He said a team of policemen, led by the Kachia Divisional Police Officer, some Police Mobile Force personnel and operatives from the command’s anti-Kidnapping unit, had been dispatched to the village to comb the area.

The spokesperson assured that the Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdurrahaman, was doing everything humanly possible to apprehend the perpetrators of the crime.

Sabo therefore called on members of the public to assist with relevant information that would assist in apprehending the culprits.