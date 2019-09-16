<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The FCT Police Command in Abuja has confirmed the abduction of a 24-year-old woman identified as Aisha Umar Ardo in Abuja on Saturday night.

The lady, also known as Ummi, was reportedly taken away at about 7:45pm at Blinkers Shopping Mall in Asokoro by gunmen in an ash colored Toyota Camry.

It was learnt that the victim was coming out of the shopping mall with provisions on her hand when the gunmen blocked her with their vehicle and whisked her away.

The spokesman of the FCT police command, DSP Anjuguri Manza, in a statement, said “The command wants to also inform the public that it has commenced a discreet investigation into an unfortunate kidnap which occurred at Asokoro on Saturday 14th September 2019. The police are currently making concerted effort to rescue the victim”.