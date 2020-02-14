<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, has said the community policing arrangement of the Federal Government would be integrated into the Southwest Regional Security Operation code-named Operation Amotekun.

The IG disclosed this at a security meeting on community policing with the Southwest Governors’ Forum in Lagos on Thursday.

Adamu said, “This is the second meeting we have held with the governors of the Southwest region concerning the creation of Operation Amotekun. The just-concluded meeting discussed and fine-tuned Amotekun.





“Every state has one form of security arrangement, whether it is vigilante or neighborhood watch that is working security agencies in the states to fight crime. Amotekun is not different from these initiatives. We have agreed that community policing strategy be infused into the Amotekun structure so that policing will be the initiative of the community members.”

Adamu said the police would be part of the recruitment, training, and deployment of personnel to be assigned for Amotekun operations, adding that the initiative would work in complementary with the community policing model.

The IG said policing must start with the public, urging members of the public to unite and form an alliance against criminals in their communities.

He said the police would support the residents’ efforts to keeping their communities safe.