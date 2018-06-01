Justice Chizoba Oji of FCT High Court, Apo, on Friday granted N50million bail to Victor Onofiok, ex-Commissioner of Police, docked on a 21-count charge bordering on fraud to the tune of N1.9billion.

Oji also ordered the defendant to provide two sureties with landed property and resident in the FCT.

She adjourned the case until Oct. 4 and Oct. 16 for definite hearing.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), docked the former commissioner of police, for alleged money laundering and illegal diversion of police funds, offences he denied committing.

When the case came up on Wednesday, May 23, Oji adjourned the case until June1, to rule on Onofiok’s bail application, as he denied committing the alleged offences.

The prosecutor, Deborah Eteh, told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offences between 2008 and 2009; and 2011.

She said that Onofiok, while served as the CP, in charge of Works, Logistics and Supply of the Nigeria Police Force, abused his office.

She alleged that the defendant awarded contracts for the construction and rehabilitation of police facilities across the country to his personal companies.

Eteh said that the defendant, while serving as CP Force Headquarters, between 2008 and 2009 at Abuja, unlawfully used his office and position to corruptly confer undue advantage upon himself by using companies registered in his name.

She listed them as: Faksene International, Dutse Allah Construction Ventures, Nne-Edak Technical Ventures, Puristic Adherent Company, and Quality Watch Construction Company.

The prosecutor also said that in 2011, the defendant used his position to secure contract for the construction of Police quarters, at Victoria Island and Ikorodu, worth N95.67million

The offences contravened the provisions of Section 12 of the Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Act 2000.