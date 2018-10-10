



The Enugu State police command said they had commenced the deradicalisation programme of arrested cult suspects as part of efforts at mitigating against cultism and other social vices amongst the youth in the state.

This was contained, in a statement the command issued through the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ebere Amaraizu, whose unit organised the programme.

According to the statement, Amaraizu reminded the suspects on the need to resist temptation of yielding to negative influences of friends and peer groups and to maintain the concept of self which requires one to value himself, be himself best friend and to always believe in self.

Amaraizu pointed out that any person who does not value himself, be himself best friend and believe in himself is capable of yielding into any pressure or temptation of getting involved into cult related issues as well as other social vices and advised them to know who their friends are and the kind of life they live to avoid getting involved.

The police spokesman maintained that cultism is like envelope containing many crime such as armed robbery, murder, kidnapping, rape, drug related crime as well as car stealing and further advised them not to always reflect on the positive sides of future and avoid anything that will bring them in conflict with the law of the land.

He further charged them to change from their evil ways as well as their attitudes for an improved future so that they can be meaningful to themselves, their family and the society at large.

No fewer than 25 suspected cultists were deradicalised during the programme.

It could be recalled that the command had earlier embarked on vigorous campaign against cultism and other vices known as (POCACOV) across the state cutting across school children, communities, parks, market amongst others and have commenced their deradicalisation programme of countering the narratives of cultism and social vices with the use of strategic communications.