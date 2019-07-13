<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Zamfara State police Command has recovered 281 out of 290 cattle, 6 camels, 1 horse, and 3 donkeys rustled from Zamfara State in addition to arrest of three suspects in connection with the crime.

The suspects are Sa’idu Lawali, Muhammad Umaru and Shehu Umaru who were already charged to court.

The suspects according to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Muhammad Shehu were recovered from Kotonkoro in Niger State after taking from Zamfara.

He explained that the cattle were not only handed over to the police in Zamfara but also ordered to be transported down to the trade fair ground in Zamfara State by the state governor Dr. Bello Muhammad.

The command according to Shehu has also arrested a suspected drug baron one Sunusi Abdulkadir with 25 cards of Diazapan, 22 raps of D5, 23 raps of Xzal and large quantity of dry leaves suspected to be indian hemp.

The PPRO further revealed that the arrest of the drug baron was led by a credible information from one of the suspect in police custody where a team of F-Sars were dispatched to the suspect residence at GRA area Gusau Local Government.

Sunusi Abdulkadir according Shehu has confessed to have engaged in the sales of dangerous drugs adding that the suspect will soon be arraign in court.

He call on the citizens of the state to always assist in reporting any suspected acts related to crime in a bid to ensure free society.