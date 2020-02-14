<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





In pursuant of the directive of the Inspector General of Police on the ban of unauthorized/illegal use of sirens, revolving lights and covered/spy number plates on vehicles on our highways and roads, Oyo State Police Command have commenced the process to impound all vehicles illegally using the aforementioned facilities.

This was made known by the Police Public Relations Officer, Oyo State Police Command, Superintendent of Police, Olugbenga Fadeyi in a statement issued on Friday.

Fadeyi said it has come to the attention of the Command that the illegal use these facilities on highways and roads in the state.





According to the state police image maker, “the Oyo State Police Command will henceforth through a task force set up for the purpose begin to impound all vehicles illegally using Spy number plates, Sirens, revolving lights or covered number plates in Oyo State to check these unwholesome acts that are definitely inimical to the security architecture of the State and the general populace.

“Consequently, it is to be noted that anyone/individual or groups caught violating these directives would be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the statutory laws as the task force to carry out this order has been already put in place.

“In addition, the Commissioner of Police also seizes this opportunity to warn all Security Personnel caught in the web of escorting their principals with covered vehicle number plates or illegally using sirens or revolving lights would immediately be arrested and made to face the consequences of their professional misconduct.”