



Anambra State Police Command said it has commenced the arrest of vehicles with tinted glasses and covered number plates in the state as ordered by the governor of the State, Willie Obiano.

According to a statement issued by the command’s spokesman, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, the move is part of measures to prevent and checkmate further attacks on security personnel and critical infrastructure in the State.

The state has been experiencing a deteriorating security situation recently.





He said the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP MB Kuryas, has vowed to ensure the full enforcement of the Anambra State Government’s directives banning the use of covered car number plates and vehicles with tinted glasses in the State.

According to him, the CP said the bad elements in the society had taken the advantage of covered number plates and vehicles with tinted glasses to carry out all manner of crimes in the State.

He enjoined the general public to ensure strict compliance with the government’s directives.