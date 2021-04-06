



The Ogun State Police command on Tuesday disclosed that it had rescued two Chinese nationals abducted from their farm in Oba town in the Obafemi-Owode local government area of the state without payment of ransom .

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this shortly after the victims were released by their captors in Abeokuta .

Oyeyemi said the Chinese were rescued from their captors following serious efforts by men of the state police command.

The Chinese nationals working with a fishery and poultry company in the state were kidnapped from the farm last week Wednesday by their abductors who attacked the farm and took them to an unknown location.





Oyeyemi said “they have released them. They were released this (Tuesday) evening. They are with their family members.

“We are not aware of any ransom paid, the only thing is that we worked assiduously to get them released .

”We even employed the use of helicopter that we have been using to search for them since two, three days ago.”

The abductors of the Chinese nationals reportedly accessed the farm in Oba community through Odo Ogun, (River Ogun) and escaped with the captives through the same route.

It was reported that about a dozen of gunmen invaded the ancient Egba town of Oba-Ile around 3:01p.m last week Wednesday and started shooting into the air, before abducting the two Chinese.