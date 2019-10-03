<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigeria Police has warned students against keeping bad and unfocussed friends in order to avoid being lured into cultism and other societal vices.

SP Ebere Amaraizu, National Coordinator of Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), gave the advice during a workshop for students on Wednesday in Enugu.

The workshop, “Youth Development and Security Awareness’’, was jointly organized by the state’s Post Primary School Management Board (PPSMB) and POCACOV.

“As a youth or student, you must identify whom your friends are and to ensure that you are not deceived at any given time to enter into any association or agreement you do not understand or coerced to enter,’’ he said.

The national coordinator called on students and youths to be focused and believe in themselves; while shunning cultism and other vices as well as its associated violence in other to be a champions and goal-getters in life.

“Always say a big NO to cultism and other vices and associate with people that have aim and focus in life,’’ he said.

Amaraizu also said that POCACOV was an initiative of the Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Mohammed Adamu, aimed at saving youths from the claws of cultism and other vices.

Declaring the workshop open, Chairman of PPSMB, Mr Nestor Ezema, noted that the workshop was organised towards eradicating cultism and social vices among youths.

“I thank the I-G and the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmad Abdurrahman, for his unrelenting effort in the state towards ensuring that the state is peaceful through various proactive policing measures,’’ Ezema said.

The workshop also featured lectures on leadership and value building as well as career and skill development.