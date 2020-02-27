<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Rivers State Police Command on Tuesday uncovered a baby factory in Port Harcourt, the state capital and rescued 24 babies between the ages of one and two years, as well as four pregnant teenagers.

The Command’s Spokesman, Nnandi Omoni, said on Wednesday that the syndicate was exposed on Tuesday, following a covert operation by the Eagle Crack Unit of the police in the state.

Omoni added that the babies, who appeared frail and malnourished when they were rescued, were currently receiving medical attention, as an investigation had commenced to identify the masterminds of the child trafficking syndicate.





He said, “The men of the Eagle Crack Unit, in a covert operation yesterday (Tuesday), around 3.00 pm, burst a child trafficking syndicate at Woji in Port Harcourt, where 24 babies between the ages of one and two; and four pregnant teenagers were rescued.

“The babies and pregnant teenagers, who are frail and malnourished, are currently receiving medical attention at the police clinic, while an investigation is on with a view to making more recoveries and bringing the masterminds to justice.

“The command is hereby appealing to the public, particularly residents of the state whose babies are missing to come forward for identification and collection.”