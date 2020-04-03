<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested members of a four-man gang posing as officials of the Ministry of Health in their bid to sell unhygienic sanitisers in the state for the prevention of Coronavirus Disease.

This was disclosed by the spokesman of the Command, SP Haruna Mohammed, in a statement on Thursday.

Haruna said the gang members were arrested with several surgical masks, and hand sanitisers produced locally under unhygienic conditions.

Those arrested by operatives attached to Central Police Station, Onitsha were Anthony Chidubem Oyatubo, 30, of Nimo, Njikoka LGA; Nwachukwu Chidi, 31, of Awka; Chris C. Okeke, 30, of Awka; and Olisa Moura, 25, who is from Onitsha.

The suspects at the point of arrest were fully kitted with reflective jackets and caps, with the inscriptions: “FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19.”





Haruna said they were arrested with flyers, hand sanitisers and face masks, “which they produced locally under unhygienic conditions and selling the products to unsuspecting members of the public as well as distributing same to various outlets in Onitsha before their arrests”.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that suspects were neither government workers nor health officials as they claimed, “but misguided elements who took advantage of the present pandemic situation to market their unhygienic products to the oblivious buyers”.

He said exhibits recovered from them includesd three cartons of hand sanitisers, flyers, several reflective jackets, four Caps and over 50 nose masks.

Haruna said the case was under investigation after which the suspects would be charged to court for prosecution, adding that the Commissioner of the Command, John B. Abang, has once again enjoined the public to be wary of such syndicates and refrain from patronising them in order not to expose themselves to other health hazards.