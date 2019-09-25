<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





In its ongoing onslaught against crime and criminality in the State, the Bauchi State Police Command has again on Tuesday, 24 September 2019, following an intelligence-led operation, destroyed a suspected kidnappers camp in Alkaleri LGA during which two suspects were shot and several dangerous weapons recovered.

A press release by the Command PPRO, DSP Kamal Datti Abubakar contained that on 24/09/2019 at about 2000hrs, based on credible intelligence, the Command tactical team attached to ‘Operation Puff Adder’ in collaboration with Danga security volunteers trailed some suspected kidnapping/armed robbery suspects to their camp in Gali forest, Alkaleri LGA, Bauchi State.

On sighting the Police team, the suspects engaged them in a gun duel but were successfully overpowered by the superior firepower of the Police and two of the suspects were gunned down while the rest were believed to have escaped with bullets wounds, the release further contained.

<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ab00b666&cb=372633535272822922938363633' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=372633535272822922938363633&n=ab00b666' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The suspects were then taken to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital for treatment but were later certified dead by a Medical Doctor while Exhibits recovered during the operation include: Two AK-47 rifles, Eleven rounds of live ammunition and Four motorcycles.

The PPRO stated that the case is under investigation while no causality was recorded from the Police team or any of the volunteers/members of the public and effort is on top gear to arrest the fleeing suspects.

“Finally, the Command wishes to assure the general public that, it will not rest on its oars in the ongoing operation to rid the State of all forms of crimes and criminality and appeals for more support from the public by providing useful information to the Police and other security agencies on criminals and criminal hideouts in the State” the release concluded.