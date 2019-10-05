<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A boat snatched by suspected kidnappers from marine operatives of the Ogun State Police Command at Ode Omi area of Ijebu Waterside has been recovered.

The recovery of the boat was announced by the spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement.

The boat was snatched on August 11.

Oyeyemi said the boat was recovered by operatives of the Command following the arrest of the suspected kidnappers few weeks ago.

He said: “The kidnappers stormed the community on Salah Day through the river and abducted the son of the Chief Imam of the town and took them to the creeks. They equally seized a boat belonging to the marine police and escaped with it. The victims were rescued unhurt from their abductors few days later.

“On August 21, policemen who have been on the trail of these hoodlums accosted them and three members of the gang were gunned down during an exchange of gunfire between them and the police, while two members of the gang were arrested alive.”

Oyeyemi added that four other boats were recovered from the gang’s hideout.

He said: “Having decimated the gang, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bashir Makama ordered the invasion of their hideout where four boats including the police boat earlier seized by the hoodlums were recovered.

“The boats have since been handed over to the marine police at Ijebu Waterside.”