Edo State Police Command, in collaboration with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Nigerian Army has taken the battle to kidnappers’ den in the forest on the Benin-Lagos Highway.

The forest, along the highway from Ugbokun junction to military checkpoint, before the Okada junction, is to be cleared.

However, bulldozers were yet to arrive the spot at press time.

Police Commissioner Danmallam Abubakar and Edo Commander of the NSCDC, Ayela Makinde, took a walk through the route suspected to be used by kidnappers.

Live ammunition and expended ammunition were recovered at a place close to the highway, believed to be the hiding spot of the kidnappers.

Some wrappers of the victims were also recovered.

Abubakar assured the contractors that adequate security would be provided during the clearing of the bush.

He said the height of the grasses provided an easy cover for the kidnappers to hide.

“You can see that from these spots, they can see our men, but we cannot see them. This road must be kept safe; we will not allow kidnappers to remain in this state. The battle line has been drawn.”