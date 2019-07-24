<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Edo State Police Command in collaboration with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Nigerian Army have taken the battle to kidnappers den in the forest along the Benin-Laģos highway.

The forest along the highway from Ugbokun junction to military checkpoint before the Okada junction is to be cleared.

As at press time, bulldozers were yet to arrive the spot.

Edo Police Commissioner, Danmallam Abubakar and Edo Commander of the NSCDC, Ayela Makinde, took a walk through the route suspected to be used by kidnappers.

Some live ammunition and expended ammunition were recovered under a shade closed to the highway believed to be he hiding spot of the kidnappers.

Some wrappers of suspected victims were recovered.

Abubakar assured the contractors that adequate security would be provided during the period of clearing the bushes.

He said the height of the grasses provided an easy cover for the kidnappers to hide.

“You can see that from these spots they can see our men but we cannot see them. This road must be kept safe and we will not allow kidnappers to remain.

“The battle line has been drawn. We want to be seeing the kidnappers.”