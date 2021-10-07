Police: Why bandits attacked two Katsina communities

The police in Katsina say recent killings by bandits in the state were to avenge killings of Fulani by vigilante groups.

Newsmen reported how bandits killed 10 people in the Yasore community of Batsari on Tuesday night.

Locals said several people were also wounded while houses and shops were razed, by the attackers.

Speaking to journalists in Katsina, the police spokesperson, Gambo Isa, said the recent attacks by bandits were for revenge.

He spoke on the attack on Yasore, in which the bandits rode into the village on motorcycles and used sophisticated weapons.

“Our investigation has revealed that the bandits are intensifying the attacks to revenge killing of Fulani people by unidentified vigilante members. These Yan Sakai tend to kill innocent Fulani and that makes the bandits take revenge for the lawless killings,” he said.

Apart from Yasore, the spokesperson also said the police had been investigating killings in Daudawa in the Faskari local government area.

“Even in Daudawa, it was a case of revenge attack on innocent people. But we have been investigating the case since last week. Some youthful vigilante members are in the habit of taking laws into their hands. We have recorded issues in local government areas like Bakori, Funtua, Batsari and others, killing innocent Fulanis.”

Faskari and Batsari local governments are among the areas in the frontline of banditry in the state.

Mobile telecommunication networks have been shut down and weekly markets closed in the areas as part of efforts of the government in tackling insecurity.