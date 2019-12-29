<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ogun State police command on Saturday placed an indefinite embargo on any form of street carnival or public procession across the state following recent series of violence and wanton destruction of valuable properties in the state which were linked to such carnivals.

The embargo followed a review of the security situation in the state by the Police Commissioner, CP, Kenneth Ebrimson, and his team, which indicated that the street carnivals have become avenues for some unscrupulous elements and cultists to unleash terror on members of the public.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a release stated that as an organisation saddled with constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and properties, the command could not fold its arms while hoodlums tried to make life difficult for law abiding citizens of the state.

Abimbola, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), added that the command has hereby banned all forms of street carnival, warning that anybody that organises carnival, rally, procession or blocks any public road anywhere in the state despite the warning, would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

Also, Ebrimson earlier assured that the police would keep the state safe for the law abiding residents and visitors during and after the yuletide.

The CP advised the youths to channel their energies into worthwhile ventures and shun cultism, robbery and cybercrime if they aspire to be useful to themselves, family, society and the nation.

The police commissioner gave the assurance after receiving a donation of weather protective jackets, boots, and moveable shade from youth-based organisation on behalf of the Ogun State Police Command at Eleweran, the command headquarters.

The items were donated by Wales Kingdom Capital, a youth based organisation founded by a young entrepreneur, Jaiyeoba Daniel Wales.

The police boss noted that partnership, cooperation and support from members of the public would not only boost the morale of the police but also help towards achieving a crime-free society.

He lauded Jaiyeoba and his colleagues for their kind gesture, saying it should be emulated by other youths, even as he assured that the police would use the items judiciously.

“That some group of young men are coming out to support the police, that is what we call community policing, there is need for that engagement, there is need for that support and cooperation among the public, what the young ones have done is worthy of emulation.”