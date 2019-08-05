<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Borno State Police Command has banned street begging in Maiduguri, the state capital.

It also establishes a mobile court to prosecute violators of the orders.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Borno State Command, (PPRO) ASP Usman Usmobik Sadiq in a press statement at the weekend in Maiduguri warned street beggars within the capital city to stop “forthwith or face the wrath of the law.”

“The Borno State Police Command wishes to inform the public especially beggars and idle youths who solicit for money on the road, that a mobile court has been established by the Borno State government to prosecute anyone caught in the act of street begging and sundry vices within the metropolis especially at roundabouts and traffic light stands.”

The statement added that the Commissioner of Police has warned those involved in the “brazen acts of public nuisance” which contravened the relevant provisions of the penal code and other extant laws of Borno State, to desist from such acts or face prosecution.

The ban according to the state will be effective Monday 5th August, adding that any person or persons found engaging in the act will be “arrested and prosecuted accordingly.”

The Borno police command vowed not to fold their arms and allow “unscrupulous elements” jeopardize the relative peace and security experienced in the state.

The statement also warned parents and guardians to monitor and control their children or “face the anger of law.”

The police command further explained that the decision to ban street begging was taken following the empowerment scheme of N30, 000 to each of unemployed youths launched last week by Borno State government.

The full text of the police statement reads:

1. The Borno State Police Command wishes to inform the general public especially Street beggars and idle youths who solicit for money on the road, that a mobile court has been established by the Borno State Government to prosecute anyone caught in the act of street begging and sundry vices within the Metropolis especially at Round-abouts, Junctions and traffic light stands.

2. Recall that the Borno State Government has empowered youths and persons of concern with loan sum of N30, 000 (thirty thousand Naira) each to engage in small and medium size business (es). To this end, the Borno State Government and Borno State Police Command observe with dismay the recalcitrance of persons involved in the said act and the resultant exposure of women and children to the risk of trafficking and other abuses.

3. Against this backdrop, the Commissioner of Police, Borno State Police Command, CP Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu hereby warn those involved in these brazen acts of public nuisance in contravention of the relevant provisions of the penal code and other extant laws, to desist forthwith or face the wrath of the law. Adding that effective Monday the 6th of August, 2019, any person(s) found in the said act will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

4. The CP further warns that the command will not fold its arms and watch unscrupulous elements jeopardize the hard earned peace and security of the state. He therefore calls on parents to control and monitor their children or face the anger of the law.

“The Command wishes to use this medium to appeal to law abiding citizens in the state to go about their lawful engagements and report all actions or inactions that tend to contravene the law” the statement said.