The Kebbi State Police Command has banned political aspirants and their supporters from bearing offensive weapons, such as swords, guns and cutlasses among others during the political party primaries and campaigns.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Kabiru M. Ibrahim, who stated this yesterday during the stakeholders’ meeting in the state said whoever violates the orders is liable to between two and 12 months imprisonment, or payment of N500,000, N1million or both, according to the Electoral Act.

Warning party leaders, the CP said the Electoral Act states that “candidates of all political parties must not allow their supporters to carry any offensive weapons, such as axes, machetes, swords, or sticks. Any person who has, in his possession, an offensive weapon or missile, commits an offence and is liable on conviction, to a maximum a fine of N500,000 or imprisonment for 12 months or both.”

He also warned them against hate speech during rallies, and the use of print and electronic media to abuse opponents, as well as the use of languages that could ignite religious or tribal crisis during their campaigns.

“A political party or person, who contravenes any of the provisions of this section commits an offense, and is liable on conviction, to maximum of fine of N1 million or imprisonment for two months, for an individual.”