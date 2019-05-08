<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Adamawa State Police Command has banned the use of motorcycles in all the 21 local government areas of the state.

The command made this known in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday.

He explained that the ban was informed by rising crime rate in the state.

The statement which was signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Othman Abubakar said: , “This has become necessary because of the incessant use of such motorcycles in committing heinous crimes such as kidnapping, armed banditry, communal clashes and other criminal activities in the state.”

The statement added: “The police would by the announcement of the ban go all out on aggressive patrol and arrest of defaulters.”

The ban on motorcycles, had long been in place but was only observed mostly in the state capital, Yola, particularly in the city centre, while it was largely ignored in the rest of the state.

The fresh ban leaves the state with commercial tricycles, otherwise called Keke NAPEP, which are frequently used, especially in Yola, by young criminal elements called “Shilla Boys” to rob, rape and even abduct unsuspecting passengers.

The outgoing government under Mohammed Jibrilla Bindow recently expressed plan to register operators of Keke NAPEP for close monitoring.

However, the incoming government, led by governor-elect, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, at the weekend reported to be putting forward a plan to grant amnesty to members of the gang as an initial step towards helping them renounce criminality and reintegrate them into society.