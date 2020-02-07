<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Cross River State Police Command has banned unauthorised and illegal use of siren, revolving light, covered and spy plate numbers in the state.

The ban was announced by the state Commissioner of Police, Nkereuwem Akpan, in a statement issued on his behalf by the Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo.

According to the statement, “The Cross River State Police Command wishes to warn that unauthorised and illegal use of siren, revolving light, covered and spy plate numbers are hereby banned with immediate effect





“To this end, the Commissioner of Police, Nkereuwem Akpan has set up a task force to ensure compliance as well as to embark on the arrest of those who refuse to abide by the order.”

The command also warned that “any person or group arrested by the task force will be investigated and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“The command urges members of the public to continue to be law abiding citizens and also cooperate with police and other security agencies for a better service delivery.”