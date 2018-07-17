The Police in Zamfara said on Tuesday it averted an attempt by gunmen to attack Tangaram community in Anka Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Muhammad Shehu, said in a statement made available to newsmen in Gusau that one of the suspects was killed by the police.

“There was attempt by the bandits at the early hours of Saturday, July 14, to attack Tangaram community which was frustrated by the police.

“The command which mobilised a team of policemen to the scene, engaged the bandits in gun battle, after which one was shot dead while others escaped with various degrees of bullet wounds.

“One AK 47 rifle with 16 rounds of live ammunition was recovered,’’ he stated, adding that the policemen were combing the surrounding forest to arrest the fleeing bandits.

Meanwhile, according to Shehu, the command also arrested 72 suspected criminals and recovered 73 motorcycles from them.

He said that the police was concerned over the increase in the use of unregistered motorcycles by armed bandits to carry out the kidnapping and other forms of crimes in the state.

“The state police command under the Commissioner of police, Mr Kenneth Ebrimson embarked on a massive intelligence-led raid on some identified criminal hideouts across the state.

“An operation carried out on Sunday, July 15, by the command, led to the arrest of the suspects and recovery of 73 motorcycles from them.

“All the suspects are in the police custody undergoing interrogation after which they will be charged to court for prosecution,’’ he said.

He called on members of the public who lost their motorcycles to criminals either by snatching or theft, to come to the state police headquarters, Gusau and claim such.