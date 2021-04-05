



The Delta State Police Command said on Monday that Voke Oshasha, the victim of an attack by suspected assassins last Saturday in Ughelli, is in stable condition.

The Command’s acting spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the development in Asaba, said the victim sustained injuries as a result of the attack.

According to him, the assassination attempt by gunmen who trailed Oshasha in a Toyota Highlander SUV along Oniemo street was foiled by police operatives.

He said on sighting the police, hoodlums quickly abandoned their mission to assassinate him and fled into the bush.





‘However the victim sustained bullet wound but not life threatening.

‘The DPO quickly rushed him to hospital where he is responding to treatment, and he is completely out of danger.

‘Investigation is ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects,’ Edafe said.

Oshasha had gone to pick up invitation cards from a printing press on the fateful day when gunmen who had be trailing him with the Highlander SUV opened fire on him.

He was hit by bullets on the chest, and the hoodlums, thinking that he was dead, took his phones, hand chain, beeds and zoomed off.