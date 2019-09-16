<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Bala Ciroma, on Monday confirmed that Miss Aisha Ardo, the kidnapped daughter of a cousin to former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Dr. Umar Ardo, has been released.

It was gathered that Aisha was released in Abuja around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday night after spending the whole of Saturday night in the hands of the kidnappers.

Recall that 24-year-old Aisha was whisked away by the kidnappers at about 7.45 pm in front of Blinkers Shopping Mall at Kwame Nkurumah Crescent, Asokoro on Saturday evening prompting the FCT Police Command to launch a manhunt for her abductors.

Umar Ardo, a PDP Chieftain also confirmed the release of her daughter to the Police authorities in Abuja on Monday.

He said She was released on Sunday night around 11 pm adding that Unmi is fine and she is with the family at home.

Those the CP did not elaborate on her release, sources said Aisha was taken to a forest close to Gwarinpa area of the nation’s capital, where she was kept until her release.

“It was from the forest that she trekked to an eatery from where she was assisted with a GSM to call her father, who drove to the eatery to pick up his daughter”.