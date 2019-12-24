<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

In view of the forthcoming Xmas and New year celebration, the Ogun State Police Command has assured residents of the state that the Command was putting in place a robust security arrangement in order to ensure hitch free celebration.

The command in a press statement revealed that adequate number of policemen had been strategically deployed by the Commissioner of Police Kenneth Ebrimson across the length and breadth of the state with a clear mandate of ensuring crime free Xmas and New year celebration.

Men of special units such as SARS, PMF, Tactical Response and Intelligence units; Anti Kidnapping and Cultism sections have also been deployed.

24-hr surveillance patrol has also been ordered around the various worship and recreation centers across the state.

It also reminded that the law banning the use of fireworks was still in force and anybody caught selling or throwing any type of fireworks would be made to face the law.

The Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, while felicitating with Christians, enjoined them to reflect on the reasons for the Xmas and New Year celebration.

He urged them to be good ambassadors of Christ by ensuring peace at all times.

He also appealed to members of the Public to alert the Police whenever and wherever they noticed any strange or suspicious faces gathering or any strange movement in their domains.