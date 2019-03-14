



The Police in Oyo State have arrested the Chief Whip of the State House of Assembly, Honourable Wasiu Olafisoye Akinmoyede, in connection with the death of senatorial candidate of Action Democratic Party, ADP, Honourable Temitope Olatoye, also known as Sugar.

The lawmaker was murdered last Saturday during the governorship and State Assembly election in the state.

Akinmoyede, representing Lagelu state constituency, was said to have had a hand in the killing of Olatoye.

The Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt Honourable Olagunju Ojo, was quoted by newsmen to have confirmed that the House was notified through a letter that Honourable Akinmoyede is under investigation.

Ojo said, “I am not aware that he has been taken to Abuja. I am only aware that he is under investigations but I am not sure if he is in Abuja or not.

“Yes, we received a letter that he is under investigation, I am not aware that he has been taken to Abuja or not,” newsmen quoted Ojo to have stated.