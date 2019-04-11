<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Police have revealed that one of its men, a sergeant, who was seen harassing a student over his ownership of an iPhone in a viral video has been arrested and undergoing an orderly room trial.

According to a statement issued via the verified Twitter handle of the police, the Delta State Command confirmed the arrest of the sergeant.

https://twitter.com/PoliceNG/status/1116031465433649154

The statement read, “The commissioner of Police Delta State Command has confirmed that the police SGT reported to have harrassed and embarrassed an innocent student is now in police custody.

“Also, orderly trial has commenced and the preceding will bring out appropriate disciplinary action on him.

“The Force wishes to state that such behavioural pattern is not a true reflection of Nigeria Police Force especially under the leadership of Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP MA Adamu.”