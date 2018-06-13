The Lagos State police has arrested 26-year-old Chibuzor Emealo, for kidnapping and then brutally defiling a 13 year-old-girl (name withheld) from 12 am till dawn at the Orile Iganmu area.

Emealo, also known as Alomo, was arrested after the little girl came home the next morning bleeding profusely from her bruised privates.

The perpetrator was immediately arrested at his residence at 3 Omoniyi Street Orile-Iganmu and is currently in police custody but will appear in court on Thursday.

According to police report, the perpetrator went to the survivor’s house at 12am after the mother left for her shift job.

Swiftly, Emealo was said to have forcefully taken the girl to the canal under the bridge. There, he had sexual intercourse with her through both her anus and vagina.

This caused serious bleeding till 5am when she was rushed to the hospital, where she is presently undergoing intensive treatment.

The Child Protection Network (CPN) Head of Rescue and Referral, Mr. Ebenezer Omejalile, said that justice must be served.

When this reporter spoke with the Lagos State Public Relations Officer, SP Chike Oti, he confirmed the case, adding that ‘The case has been transferred to the Gender Unit of the command for further investigation.’

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the suspect will appear at the Ebute-Metta Family court on June 14, for prosecution.