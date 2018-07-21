Zamfara State Police Command has arrested four suspects who have been terrorizing the state in recent times.

The suspects, Uzaifa Ahmad, Umar Sani, Surajo Ibrahim and Murtala Sifyanu were nabbed with 16 locally fabricated guns, 5 cutlasses and a sharp knife.

The suspects, according to a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Mohammed Shehu, “The Operation which lasted for several hours led to the arrest of Four (4) Suspects who have been terrorising the state with their nefarious criminality ranging from kidnapping, Armed Robbery, Abduction and Culpable Homicide. Sixteen (16) locally fabricated guns, Five (5) Cutlasses and one (1) Sharp Knife were recovered from them.”

The Commissioner of Police, according to the statement, warned all criminal elements in the state to repent and surrender their arms to the Police or face dire consequences.

He enjoined members of the public to sustain their cooperation by providing timely/useful information on activities of criminals.

The statement observed that, “You may recall that on 15th July, 2018, Command Tactical teams arrested 72 Suspected Bandits at some identified criminals hideouts who were using unregistered motorcycles to ferry kidnapped victims to their locations.

“Equally, 73 unregistered motorcycles reasonably suspected to have been snatched or robbed were recovered. 43 Suspects were charged to court and remanded in Gusau prison facility, while 29 others are undergoing further interrogation based on overwhelming revelations.

“In order to sustain this tempo, on 19/7/2018, at about 7pm, IGP Special Tactical Squad in Conjunction with the Command Tactical teams Raided another Criminal hideouts in Zawiyya/Badarawa and Birnin Yero both in Gusau and Shinkafi local government areas.”