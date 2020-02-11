<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Delta State Police Command today said the Police have arrested and charged the proprietor of Grace Life International School, Oghara in Ethiope-West Local Government Area, Michael Anigholor to court for allegedly raping a female Youth Corps member.

Commissioner of Police, CP Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa disclosed this during a chat with newsmen at the Police Command, Asaba before parading criminal suspects today.

He said the suspect was charged to court with Charge No.MS/MUSC/02c/2020.





According to CP Inuwa, ”On 14/01/2020 at about 1100hrs, the complainant, a Youth Corps member posted to Grace Life International School, Oghara-Efe alleged that on 9th January 2020, she went to report at the school for her primary assignment.

“After her documentation, the suspect, Michael Anigholor ‘m’ who is the proprietor took her to his house in Sapele and had carnal knowledge of her without her consent.”