Police arrests 77-year-old arms dealer in Delta

A 77-year-old gun producer, Michael Enipozi was on Sunday apprehended with Illegal ammunitions in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State

The Police Public Relation Officer PPRO DSP Bright Edafe who disclosed this said that three suspected armed robbers were in the premises of one man (name withheld) along Ozoro/Ughelli road, Isoko North Local Government Area of the state.

It was further disclosed that the DPO Ozoro Division CSP Ogedengbe Areguamen led a combined team of Police/vigilante to the where they arrested one of the armed men identified as Emma Ighodalo after a gun duel.

Newsmen gathered that the suspect who hails from Irri village aged 28yrs was arrested with one live cartridge while two members of his gang escaped.

Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed that he threw his gun away somewhere in the bush as he was running and that he bought the said gun from One Michael Enipozi for the sum of #30,000.

It was further learnt suspect led the Police to Irri village where the said Michael Enipozi ‘m’ of Irri in Isoko south LGA aged 77yrs was arrested while three double-barrel guns, two single barrel guns and other tools used in producing guns were recovered from him.

The suspect is a welder who produces guns for criminals for over 20 years, confessed to having sold the gun to the suspect.

In a related development, a 65-year-old identified as Solomon Udanya was arrested in possession of illegal firearms.

It was gathered that the suspect was nabbed by Command Crack Squad during a raid of black spot/criminal hideouts at Emevor Community in Isoko North LGA.

It was revealed that one hundred and thirty rounds of live cartridges, one single barrel long gun, three packets of tramadol, six bottles of codeine and various contraband drugs were recovered from the suspect.