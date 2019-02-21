



The Cross River Police Command on Thursday said it had arrested 28 suspected criminals who were allegedly perpetrating armed robbery, kidnapping, unlawful possession of fire arms and others in the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Austin Agbonlahor, said this in Calabar at a news briefing on the paraded suspects.

He said the police in the state planned to rid the state of criminals in line with the vision of the Nigeria Police Force nationally.

Agbonlahor said the command had its strategies which were yielding immense results in the attempt to rid the state of criminal elements.

According to the commissioner, part of the strategy was constituting police patrol teams to man strategic locations in the state and circulating emergency telephone numbers that could be contacted by the public during any incident.

He said the command was not wasting time in prosecuting criminal cases after conclusion of investigation as it was only the courts that had the powers to prescribe punishments for criminals

On the election, the commissioner said the command had put everything necessary in place to ensure that the elections were peaceful.

“I call on everyone that has a Permanent Voter Card (PVC) to go to his/her polling unit and discharge his / her civic responsibility, we have provided adequate security, if you do not have a PVC, stay away from the polling units.

“We would have security at strategic locations to enforce the “No movement” order from 6.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. on Saturday Feb. 23.

Earlier, the commissioner had addressed a group of youth leaders who came to partner with the police in ensuring peaceful general elections in Cross River.

He urged the youths to go back home with the message that the police was ready to ensure peaceful elections and would look into their demands for effective policing during the elections.