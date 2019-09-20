<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Edo Police Command on Friday disclosed that it had arrested no fewer than 143 suspects from August till date.

The State Commissioner for Police, Mr Mohammed DanMallam disclosed this in Benin while briefing newsmen on the achievements of the command.

DanMallam said that those arrested included one murder suspect who on Sept. 10 allegedly murdered a woman and her two children over land issue at Iguadolor a suburb of the state capital.

He also said others arrested included 12 suspected kidnappers, 36 robbery suspects, 94 suspected cultists, and one suspect for abduction/defilement.

He also disclosed that within the period, 12 kidnap victims were rescued.

The commissioner added that within the period, 20 vehicles were recovered from suspects, while seven arms, 76 ammunition and cartridges as well as five phones were recovered.

He explained that the achievements were recorded in line with the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu’s directive to beef up security in their various command and formations.

He stressed that this was to ensure the security of lives and property in the state.