<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Pickpockets, handbag snatchers, Indian hemp smokers, illegal revenue collectors, and others were among the host of suspected criminals and social miscreants arrested by the Anambra State Police Command on Wednesday.

Of the lot, 25 are alleged to be illegal revenue collectors.

They were paraded in Onitsha Area Command by the Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed and the leader of the joint task force who is also the area commander for Onitsha, John Obuagbaka.

Haruna said the parading was necessary so as to deter criminal as Christmas approaches.

He asked criminals to relocate from the state or be of good behaviour.