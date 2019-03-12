



The Osun State police command on Tuesday said it arrested four people during the State Assembly elections held last Saturday.

The command said the suspects were arrested for “acting in a manner inimical to the success of the election in some parts of the state.”

Speaking to newsmen in Osogbo, the command’s spokesperson, SP Folasade Odoro, said security measures set up across the state, frustrated those planning to disrupt elections.

Despite that, Odoro added that four people were arrested for various electoral offences during the Saturday’s poll across the state.

Odoro said, “We did our best by preventing crimes through security measures set up by the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Ige, and her team across the state.

“That strategy prevented crimes and ensured that the polls were held under a peaceful atmosphere.

“We, however, have in our custody four people that we arrested in different parts of the state. The suspects were apprehended for electoral offences. We are investigating and will take decisive actions on them very soon.”

Although Odoro refused to give further details on the suspects, saying releasing such may affect the investigation, she, however, assured the people that those arrested would be arraigned before court soon.