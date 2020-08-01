



Operatives of the Ogun Police Command have arrested a woman, Rose Joseph, for allegedly being the brains behind a malicious story published on social media about a couple.

Rose was said to have revealed that one Elizabeth Gabriel was brutalised with machete by her police husband, Inspector Sunday Gabriel. It was learnt that Elizabeth, a policewoman, was actually wounded when she fell off a commercial motorcycle popularly called okada and landed in a gutter.

The couple, who are Rose’s neighbours at their house in Dalemo area of Alakuko, Ifo Local Government were alerted to the viral report on social media by their family members and friends. Police spokesman, Mr. Abimbola Oyeyemi, said that Rose was arrested by men of Agbado Division, after findings, revealed she was behind the fake report.





It was learnt that Rose confessed at the station that she took Elizabeth’s photographs showing her injured leg and hand in the hospital, which was used in the online report, without her consent. ‘’What she did was against the law. She did not find out how the victim of her report was injured, instead, she sent the report to an online news medium. She will be charged to court,’’ Oyeyemi added.

Speaking with newsmen, Inspector Gabriel said: ‘’I did not beat my wife talk less of inflicting machete cuts on her body. ‘’

She fell into a gutter and sustained injuries on her leg and hand after a vehicle rammed into a motorbike that was conveying her home from where she went to return the wrong footwear she bought the previous day. ‘’

My wife was taken to a hospital in one of my friend’s car where her photographs were taken by the woman against the doctor’s warning. ‘’We found out that the malicious story was published at the instance of the woman, Rose, who is our neighbour; we reported her to a nearby police division and she has since been arrested.’