The Lagos State Command of the Nigerian police has arrested a notorious traffic robbery suspect and a cult leader who was on police wanted list.

Lagos State police spokesman Bala Elkana in a statement said detectives from Bariga police station arrested Olowolayemo Sodiq, 23 on Saturday evening.

Bala said Sodiq has been on police wanted list for series of traffic robberies and cult violent attacks in Bariga.





Days before he was arrested, Sodiq conspired with one Bamidele Moses aka ‘Badoo’ to rob one Jude Saka of his Bajaj Motorcycle on Wednesday.

Bala said Moses was also arrested and the two suspects have been transferred to Nigeria Police Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) for further investigation and prosecution.