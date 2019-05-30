<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police in Anambra State said on Wednesday that they had arrested Mr. Leonard Aghano for alleged robbery at Nkpor in Idemili North Local Government.

Police spokesman Haruna Mohammed said in a statement that the suspect, 27, of Ekwulu village, Umuoji, had been on the wanted list over cases of armed robbery and others.

He said the suspect was apprehended by the detectives attached to Ogidi Division around 2:45pm, following intelligence report.

Mohammed said: “A Super Honda cub 90 motorcycle with registration number JJT312 QY, stolen from Mr. Ndubuisi Ibegbu, male, of Ire village, Umuoji on December 7, 2018 and an iPhone snatched from Obiora Nweze, male, on March 23, 2019, including two machetes and a big hammer were recovered from him as exhibits.”

He said the case was being investigated, adding that efforts were on to arrest his accomplices.

Mr. Emmanuel Okonkwo, 24, of Otoucha has been nabbed with a cut to size double barrel gun and two live ammunition.

Mohammed said the suspect was nabbed by the operatives attached to federal highway patrol along Oba road after intercepting a commercial bus and searching the occupants.

He added that the suspect was assisting the police with information that could lead to the arrest of his accomplices.